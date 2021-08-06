Sports Ministry Debunks Story on Kits for Team Nigeria
Friday, August 6, 2021 11:16 am
File”The Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, in blue jacket (centre of back row) and members of Team Nigeria
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) has reacted to what it called the fallacies and inaccurate stories being peddled about in the media space about the kits for Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This is contained in a press statement signed by Dr Simon Ebohjaiye, Ag Director, Federations and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD).
The Ministry, therefore, made the following important clarifications:
Firstly, when it comes to kits or sports equipment for Team Nigeria, there are two categories: these are the General Wears and the Competition Wears.
The General Wears category is the responsibility of the Ministry. The kitting of Team Nigeria for various National, Continental and International sporting events has always been the responsibility of the Ministry and this was no different for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. For the records, Team Nigeria was properly kitted for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the Ministry procuring a 9-item bag of kits for each of our athletes and officials.
The second category of kits is the Competition Wears. This category is the specific competition kits which are peculiar to each sport and provided by the individual Sports Federation.
The Ministry provides financial support to each Sports Federation as required. It is, therefore, the responsibility of each National Sports Federation to provide these Competition Wears to their team athletes and officials.
For the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, each of the Sports Federations procured the Competition Wears for their respective teams, in relation to their specific needs.
Furthermore, in providing General Wears for Team Nigeria, the Ministry leveraged on the Local Content Policy of the Federal Government in looking inwards to engaging an indigenous company, AFA Sports, to produce the general kits.
