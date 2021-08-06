Terrorists surrendering in drove across N/East – Army

By Sumaila Ogbaje

More Boko Haram/Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists have continued to surrender in the North East as troops of Operations Hadin Kai (OPHK) escalate ground and air offensive operations against them.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the sustained air and artillery bombardments on the enclaves of the terrorists in Sambisa forest and its environs had continued to yield positive results.

He said that 56 terrorists had on Thursday surrendered with their families, adding that the terrorist groups had suffered enormous set back and recorded several casualties as a result of ferocious offensives by the troops.

According to him, 18 male fighters of the terrorists groups on Wednesday came out to surrender to troops with their arms and ammunition.

He disclosed that the terrorists came out with their families, comprising 18 adult females and 19 children, from Chingori and other surrounding villages around the Sambisa forest.

“The arms recovered from the surrendered terrorists include five AK47 rifles, one foreign AK47 rifle with telescopic sight, one Fabrique Nationale rifle and eight AK47 rifle magazines.

“Other items include one FN rifle magazine, one bandolier, three rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and the sum of N7,700.

“Similarly, a Boko Haram fighter from Abuja Asamau Village in Sambisa Forest also surrendered to troops with his AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one magazine holder, one round of 7.62mm special and the sum of N5,000,” he said.

Nwachukwu added that over 100 terrorists and their families had succumbed to troops’ offensive in less than two weeks by laying down their arms and giving up the fight.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has lauded the troops for their effort and charged them to remain dedicated and committed to the fight, until the terrorists are completely decimated.