APC wins councillorship runoff poll in Lagos

Saturday, August 7, 2021 9:26 pm


APC logo: APC wins Lagos councilorship election

By Adekunle Williams and Adeyemi Adeleye

The  Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has announced All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Aransiola Yusuf, winner of Agege Ward F councillorship runoff election.

The runoff poll was conducted on Saturday in Lagos.

The Returning Officer of Ward F, Mr Oluranti Oduntan, made the announcement at the Collation Centre in Sanngo Senior Secondary School,  Agege, Lagos.

He said Yusuf polled 1,163 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Sakiru Akinwande, who scored 748 votes.

“I, Oluranti Oduntan, certify that I was the Returning Officer for the election held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, for the councillorship runoff.

“I hereby declare Yusuf of APC winner of the councillorship election, haven complied with requirements of the law and scored the majority number of votes.

“The aforementioned is hereby elected and returned,” the returning officer declared.

Speaking after the announcement, Mr Aruna Ogunsola,  APC Ward Collation  agent, commended LASIEC for a job well done.

“There is no winner and there is no vanquished. It was a peaceful election.

“What was declared  was  what we have from our polling agents from  the 43 polling units. Both PDP and APC ward agents signed the results and there is no reason to fight,” he said.

According to him, the winner has no reason to disappoint the people who have given him the mandate,  as doing so will be at his own risk.

Also, the PDP ward collation agent, Mr Monday Aikoye, said the voting went well without fracas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the first election conducted on July 24 was inconclusive following a tie between the candidates of APC and PDP. (NAN)

