COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 9,000, as infections continue to surge

Saturday, August 7, 2021 10:32 am


Medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients putting on their kits: Coronavirus cases on the increase in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), says the number of active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 9,066 with 565 additional cases confirmed on Friday.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Saturday morning .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s new active case indicates an increase from 9,033 cases, registered a day earlier.

The NCDC stated that 76 people had recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country on Friday.

The Public health agency said that till date, 165,409  recoveries had been recorded nationwide in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to it, Friday’s statistics is the total of reported cases across 16 states of the federation and the FCT.

According to the latest NCDC data, Lagos has the highest number of infections with 348 cases. Rivers 70, while Akwa Ibom comes next with 45 infections.

Others were Oyo (36), FCT (24 ), Ekiti (15), Kwara (7), Ogun (7), Gombe (3), Anambra and Kaduna reported 2 cases each, while Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Plateau, Kano and Sokoto registered one case respectively.

The NCDC added that Nasarawa, Ondo, and Osun reported zero cases as of Friday.

The agency stated the country had confirmed 177,142 cases, noting that 2,178 people had died in 36 states and the FCT.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It said that the country had also tested more than 2.5 million samples for the virus out the country’s roughly 200 million population.

The NCDC said  that the country’s COVID-19 average test positivity rate was 6 per cent.

