Ekiti Abduction: Kidnappers demand N50m ransom from victims’ families

The suspected kidnappers that allegedly killed one person and abducted two others on Friday night in Ekiti, have demanded for N50 million ransom to free the abductees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that victims of the kidnapping had been in Ewu-Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti since Thursday for the burial of Mrs Florence Tuyole Erinle, mother of Mr Olusegun Erinle, their family friend. Briefing newsmen on the incident in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, Erinle, member of the Ekiti House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, confirmed the demand for ransom by the abductors. Erinle said that the victims are his family friend. According to him, the victims were returning to their hotel room in Ayetoro-Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state, when the suspected kidnappers attacked them, killing one and abducted two others. Erinle said a motorcyclist, who was said to have been monitoring their movement wherever they went since they came, had been apprehended and handed over to the police. He said that the cylist was handed over to the police to explain his suspicious role of acting as informant to the kidnappers since their arrival in the town. ASP. Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, however, denied knowledge of any ransom being demanded, but confirmed the arrest of the suspected informant. Abutu said the suspect was arrested on the strength of information available to the command, adding that the long arm of the law would soon catch up with the suspected criminals wherever they might be hiding.

NAN reports that the deceased victim, was said to be traveling in company of other occupants, in a Lexus 330 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) between Ewu-Ekiti/Ayetoro-Ekiti Road in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti, when the gunmen attacked them.

Though, unconfirmed information had it that there were five occupants in the vehicle, but the Police PRO, dismissed the claim, saying that there were only three occupants in vehicle.

While giving details of how the incident occurred, the police spokesman, described it as unfortunate, saying that sympathisers could not do much to save the victim, as he died on the spot.

“The report we got was that the family was traveling along that route and suddenly some suspected gunmen fired gunshots at them, killing the husband and took away his wife and their daughter.

“The policemen have been mobilised to the spot and combing the surrounding forests with other agencies like the Amotekun Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, local hunters and members of vigilance groups.

“Killing and kidnapping are two evils that all of us, as patriotic citizens, must join hands with security agencies to defeat.

“Those perpetrating these evil didn’t mean well for our country and we must all perceive them as enemies of this nation,” he said.

It could be recalled that kidnapping had become recurrent in the state in recent times, with no fewer than 15 people so far abducted and about five killed.

Only few months ago, the traditional ruler of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti, had a close shave with death, as he was shot by bandits on April 10.

Also, on June 10, two hotel workers in Ayetoro-Ekiti were kidnapped, while the hotel’s security guard, who was inflicted with machete cuts was still recuperating at an undisclosed hospital in the state.(NAN)(www.nanews.ng)