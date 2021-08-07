Gov. Zulum receives surrendered Chibok schoolgirl

Gov. Zulum receives surrendered Chibok schoolgirl

Saturday, August 7, 2021 11:23 pm


Governor Zulum, mother of Ruth, Ruth Pogu, the surrendered Chibok girl and one of her two children

Governor Zulum, mother of Ruth, Ruth Pogu, the surrendered Chibok girl and one of her two children

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Saturday in Maiduguri received Ruth Pogu, one of the 276 schoolgirls abducted in Chibok by the Boko Haram in April 2014.

A statement by Mallam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the governor on Communications and Strategy, said Pogu and a man who claimed to be her husband, surrendered at a location in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

“Ruth, alongside someone she was said to have married during her captivity, surrendered themselves to the Nigerian military on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama. Ruth returned with two children.

Surrendered Chibok girl, Ruth Pogu, and her mother

Surrendered Chibok girl, Ruth Pogu, and her mother

“Under Zulum’s supervision, security and government officials kept the development secret and used the last 10 days to contact her parents and the association of parents of the missing schoolgirls in order to ascertain her identity,” Gusau said.

He said the governor received the Chibok schoolgirl at the Government House, Maiduguri, in the presence of overwhelmed parents who reunited with her.

“Zulum said reuniting with Ruth was a boost to keeping the hopes of parents, other family members and Borno government alive in the optimism that all others, still in captivity, will be safely found and in good health.

“Ruth and her parents, will undertake a rehabilitation and reintegration programme that will focus on her health, psychosocial wellbeing and her chosen path to a productive future, all of which will be determined by her.

“The Governor commiserated with families of those still in captivity and urged them to remain optimistic, prayerful and cooperative with security agencies should they be required for any measure,” Gusau said.

Chairman of the Chibok Girls Movement, an association of all affected parents, Yakubu Keki, expressed joy over the return.

Keki thanked security operatives and all those who continue to show concern over the plight of parents whose daughters were abducted.

