I-G deploys new CPs to FCT, 12 other states

Saturday, August 7, 2021 12:28 am


Alkali Baba:

The Inspector General of Police (I-G) Mr Usman Baba, has deployed new Commissioners of Police (CPs)  to  the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 12 other states.
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Mr Frank Mba,  made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Mba said  deployment of the senior officersmwas part of efforts to reposition the force for greater efficiency, stabilise the internal security order and scale up the fight against crimes and criminality.
He said the affected states and the new CPs were:  Niger – Monday Kuryas; Kwara –  Emienbo Assayamo; Nasarawa – Soyemi Adesina; Taraba- Abimbola Shokoya; Benue -Akingbola Olatunji and FCT-  Babaji Sunday.
Others were:  Kogi- Arungwa Udo; Kaduna State -Abdullahi Mudashiru;, Jigawa -Aliyu Tafida; Enugu State – Abubakar Lawal; Cross River – Alhassan Aminu, Bayelsa – Echeng Echeng and Kebbi -Musa Baba.
Mba said other CPs deployed were,  Ndatsu Mohammed, Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; Sikiru Akande, Department of ICT, Force Headquarters, Bankole Sikiru, INTERPOL, FCID Lagos and Augustine Arop, Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.
The FPRO said the I-G  urged the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them and had pledged  commitment of the force to sustain its efforts in stabilising security in the country.
He said the I-G enjoined citizens in the affected states to cooperate with their new CPs for efficient service delivery.
Mba said the posting and  redeployment of the senior police officers were with immediate effect.

