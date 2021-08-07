Insecurity: Ekiti government warns PDP

Saturday, August 7, 2021 11:09 pm


Ekiti State government has warned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against undue politicisation of matters bordering on security of lives and property in the state, saying that this will do no one any good.

Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Kayode Fayemi on Inter-party Relations, Sam Oluwalana, gave the warning while speaking with journalists on the telephone in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

Oluwalana appealed to the party to refrain from comments that could portray it as mocking the dead, saying that lives should be considered sacred.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Oluwalana’s was reacting to a statement earlier issued by the PDP, criticising the APC-led government over the recent spate of insecurity in the state.

The party, in the statement, said that the state government might have entered into an accord with the bandits who were killing and kidnapping people on daily basis.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Raphael Adeyanju, lamented that Ekiti, hitherto regarded as the most peaceful state in the South-West, had turned into a haven of bandits and political thugs.

“Time has come for stakeholders in the state to confront Gov. Kayode Fayemi and ask him whether or not he has understanding with these marauding bandits not to touch them,” Adeyanju had said.

In his reaction however, Oluwalana said that PDP’s action was capable of portraying it as mocking the dead, adding that lives should be considered sacred and that the party should rather mourn them rather than dancing on their graves.

“For PDP to have politicised this type of issue, where life was lost, showed that it is irresponsible and lazy. The issue of insecurity is one that affects the entire country, and Ekiti is not an exemption.

“I want to say that the governor is working hard to secure the lives of citizens and we should all join hands with him to ensure that criminals are exposed, rather than making political comments capable of heating up the system,” Oluwalana said.

