Jigawa housewife, Maimuna, sets self on fire over husband’s plan to marry new wife

Saturday, August 7, 2021 10:47 am


Nigeria Police

The Police Command in Jigawa said that a house wife, Maimuna Wadaji, has been hospitalised after attempting to commit suicide in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Shiisu said the victim, a resident of Runguma village, committed the offence on Aug. 6.

He explained that the victim allegedly committed the offence after she became aware of her husband’s plan to remarry his ex-wife.

The PPRO added that the police, upon receipt of the information, moved to the scene and rushed the victim to Federal University Teaching Hospital, Dutse, for medical attention.

“On Friday, at about 10:00hrs, information was received by the police that one Maimuna Wadaji of Rungumau village, Dutse LGA, attempted suicide, where she bathed with petrol and put fire on herself.

“And later shouted and called for help where she was rushed to FUD Teaching Hospital Dutse for treatment,” the police spokesman said.

According to him, the victim will be charged to court as soon as she is discharged from the hospital. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

