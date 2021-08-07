Oyedepo: That I wear white is not spiritual, but…

Oyedepo: That I wear white is not spiritual, but…

Saturday, August 7, 2021 2:07 pm


David Oyedepo

Many have compared what he wears to a laboratory coat! Some believe that the choice has some spiritual connections. Always white!

However, Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, has revealed why he is always on white suits when he preaches at his large auditorium.

During a sermon on Friday, he said:
“Do you know why I wear white? It is the cheapest thing to wear. White suits are the cheapest or you don’t know, try it.

“Praise God. I used to crack joke with a friend and said, you see my dress, the whole thing; how much does it cost because I have the permanent white up and down that I wear.

“If I don’t change, you can’t know because if it fades, it fades to white. White can’t fade to black, it can only fade to white”.

