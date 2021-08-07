Parents spend N75.5m on facilities in Obasanjo’s Bells varsity in 9 months

Saturday, August 7, 2021


Parents of students at the Bells University of Technology owned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo said they have spent over N75,559, 346 million on various projects in the institution within the last nine months.

Mr Rotimi Dosunmu, Chairman the 2020/2021 Executives of the Bells University Parents’ Forum (BUPF) said this during the commissioning of a N67.4 million Conference Centre at the University in Ota, Ogun state on Saturday.

He listed some of the projects to include reading rooms in all the halls of residence, facemasks, sanitisers and hand bags for all students.

Others projects were the roofing of the students’ sport pavilion, renovation and upgrading of the conference centre.

He also commended the management of the University and parents for their support, which, he said, was not taken for granted.

“The efforts of the BUPF could not be over-emphasised on various projects and interventions within the university with a view to improving the learning condition and welfare of our children.” Dosunmu said.

While commissioning the project, former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo described the upgrading of the building from a multi purpose hall to a conference hall as a remarkable feat.

Obasanjo, also the promoter of the institution, commended the BUPF for building a world class conference centre for students, to learn in a conducive environment and also for the benefit of humanity.

The former President said that improving the quality of education and moving education forward was everyone’s responsibility, describing the facility as an effort towards making Bells University one of the best tertiary institutions in the country.

“Education is the collective responsibility of everybody and by bringing resources together it would help the nation accomplish sustainable national development, ’’he said.

Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, commended the BUPF for the project and also for making themselves available to assist the institution in infrastructure development.

Ojediran promised to interface with the forum for various purposes, while announcing that the institution’s forthcoming Matriculation and Convocation would be held at the centre.

“We shall use the multipurpose centre judiciously for human development, ”he said.

 

