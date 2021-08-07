Rivers: Court stops doctors from joining national strike

Rivers: Court stops doctors from joining national strike

Saturday, August 7, 2021 6:16 pm


Court sentences Paul Owne to 104 imprisonment for masterminding the kidnap of nine children in Kano state

Court stops doctors in Rivers from joining national strike

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

A vacation judge of the National Industrial Court, Lagos, Justice Gerald Nweneka, has granted an order of interim injunction restraining Association of Resident Doctors, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Chapter from embarking on a strike action on 6th august 2021 or any other day.

The Court order restrained the “President, General Secretary and Treasurer of the Association of Resident  Doctors, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Chapter either by themselves or servants, agents, privies, officers or otherwise howsoever called from embarking on a strike action on 6th august 2021 or any other day thereafter in Rivers State pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on notice filed in the suit.”
The Court also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Medical Association from interfering with the provision of service and other works by their members in the Civil Service of the Rivers state pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on notice filed in the suit.

Justice Nweneka made the order sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the Rivers state Attorney General through the Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice , Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN.
The matter has been adjourned to Monday August 23, 2021 for hearing and ordered that the hearing notice be served on both parties.

