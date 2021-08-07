Rivers: Court stops doctors from joining national strike

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

A vacation judge of the National Industrial Court, Lagos, Justice Gerald Nweneka, has granted an order of interim injunction restraining Association of Resident Doctors, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Chapter from embarking on a strike action on 6th august 2021 or any other day.

The Court order restrained the “President, General Secretary and Treasurer of the Association of Resident Doctors, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Chapter either by themselves or servants, agents, privies, officers or otherwise howsoever called from embarking on a strike action on 6th august 2021 or any other day thereafter in Rivers State pending the hearing and determination of the substantive Motion on notice filed in the suit.”