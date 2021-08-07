U.S. embassy in Kabul urges Americans to leave Afghanistan

Saturday, August 7, 2021 12:04 pm


President Joe Biden ( White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

The U.S. embassy in Kabul on Saturday called on American citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible due to the security issues in the country.

According to a statement, the American staff of the embassy in Kabul that can work remotely had already departed Afghanistan.

This was in accordance with the order of the Department of State issued on April 27, which hinders timely assistance to U.S. citizens in emergency situations.

“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options.

“Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul,” the statement read.

The embassy said U.S. citizens in Afghanistan could use repatriation loans if they experienced difficulties in buying tickets for commercial flights.

Additionally, U.S. nationals were reminded to enroll in the Safe Traveler Enrollment Programme (STEP) so that the embassy could keep them updated in case of emergencies and inform of an evacuation flight in the future.

Among the threats in Afghanistan, the embassy cited “crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and COVID-19.”

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, which was scheduled to be completed by September 11.

The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February, 2020. (Sputnik/NAN)

