We must end menace of Boko Haram/ISWAP in Lake Chad region – New MNJTF Commander

The newly appointed Force Commander, Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, has said it is time to redouble efforts and employ new strategies to end the menace of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Lake Chad region.

He spoke while taking over the command of the force from erstwhile commander, Maj.-Gen. Jeleel Ogunlade.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ndjamena Chad and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

He called for more cooperation, teamwork , purposeful leadership and innovation as key elements towards realising the mandates of the MNJTF.

The new commander expressed readiness to consolidate the exploits and unprecedented successes recorded by the previous distinguished generals who commanded MNJTF with distinction.

According to him, through these successes, the situation in the Lake Chad region has improved tremendously, though there is still some work left to be done.

The outgone force commander, Ogunlade said that the successes and milestones achieved together were the result of the mutual respect, collaboration and cooperation of all the stakeholders.

Ogunlade commended the contributions and outstanding performance of the officers and men of MNJTF for exhibiting professional skills in the course of their duties.

He urged the Military Staff Officers (MSOs) at the Headquarters to extend same support and cooperation to his successor and to always remember and support the gallant forces in the field.

He acknowledged the support from the strategic partners of MNJTF such as the European Union (EU) and Centre for Coordination and Liaison (CCL) towards attainment of operational objectives in the field.

In his remarks, the new FC, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim extolled the command and leadership qualities of Maj.- Gen. Ogunlade, whom he described as a distinguished teacher and an accomplished general, with tremendous track records of achievements.

Ibrahim said that he felt honoured to take over the command of MNJTF from an accomplished and seasoned infantry general like Gen. Ogunlade.

He expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Chad for providing safe and conducive working environment for the MSOs at the HQs in N’Djamena.

While decorating the outgoing Force Commander with the MNJTF Medal, the Head of Mission of MNJTF, Amb. Mamman Nuhu, commended Ogunlade for his outstanding contributions in restoring peace and security in the region.

Nuhu added that even though Ogunlade’s tenure was short, he significantly and diligently piloted the MNJTF towards attaining its mandates.

He commended his frequent operational field visits to troops’ location, which kept him abreast with the situations in the field.

Nuhu also welcomed the new commander and assured him of his total support and cooperation to discharge his duties.

According to him, General Ibrahim is coming with enormous operational knowledge and field experience being a previous General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 in the theatre of operations.

“This makes him familiar with the terrain and operational environment, “ he said.