BBNaija: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice evicted as 4 new housemates join

By Alex Enebeli

Three housemates, Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice have been evicted from the 2021 BBNaija reality TV Show titled ‘Shine Ya Eyes’, while three additional housemates were introduced.

This has brought the number of the housemates from 22 to 19 with additional four housemates introduced making the number of remaining housemates to 23.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Beatrice, Niyi, Whitemoney, Yerins and Yousef became the first season 6 housemates to be nominated for eviction.

Meanwhile, JMK, Michael, KayVee and Queen were introduced into the Biggie’s house and what Big Brother intends to do with the additional house was yet to be declared.

NAN also reports that it has been two weeks characterised with fun, tasks, parties and bit of romance in the reality show.