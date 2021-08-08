Brume, Oborodudu  get rousing reception  Minister  praises Medalists

Sunday, August 8, 2021 12:40 am


Blessing Oborududu  and Ese Brume receive rousing reception in Abuja

Nigeria’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics medalists Blessing Oborududu  and Ese Brume arrived to a rousing reception at  the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday.

In an interview at the Airport ,  Ese Brumen said
“I want to thank Almighty God for this feat, and also want to say a special thank you to the Minister of Sports Honourable Sunday Dare for his unconditional support and care before, during and after my participation at the games.

“The medal is dedicated to all Nigerians that believe and supported me, the Minister, Honourable Dare I’m proud I was able to repay their trust with a podium finish.”

On her part, Blessing Oborududu commended the Minister’s efforts throughout their stay in Japan.

“It gladens my heart to return home with a silver medal, I give glory and admonition to God. The Minister of Sports Mr. Sunday Dare was tremendous in his support throughout the Olympics and I am saying a big thank you to him.

“To all Nigerians that supported me with prayers and words of encouragement I can’t thank you enough”.

Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Sunday  Dare  commended the athletes  for making Nigeria proud.” Nigerians are proud of your tenacity,  hardwork  and dedication that has put our country  on the global map. We are very proud of your attainments.

