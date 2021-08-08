Buhari mourns Capt. Hosa Okunbo

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of late Capt. Idahosa (Hosa) Okunbo, Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions.

Okunbo, a renowned businessman and philanthropist, died in London on Saturday at 63.

The president’s condolence message was released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja.

President Buhari noted that the late Okunbo with investments spanning the petroleum, telecommunications, maritime, and power sectors, among others, contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian economy.

He added that the deceased had also provided sustenance to many families in the process.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the late businessman, urging those mourning him, particularly the people of Edo to whom he devoted time and resources, to sustain his legacies of kind heartedness.