Captain Hosa, Olu designate, Prince Tsola Emiko’s father-in-law is dead

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Multi-billionaire business mogul and politician, Hosa Wells Okunbo, is dead.

He reportedly died on Sunday in a London hospital, at the age of 63, after a long battle with cancer.

Popularly known as Captain Hosa, the deceased is the father of Ivie, wife of the Olu of Warri designate, Prince Tsola Emiko.

News of his death was broken by US-based THE WILL.

Quoting an unnamed source THE WILL said: “Hosa, whose health had remarkably improved following treatments in London and German hospitals, was planning to return to Nigeria next week to attend the coronation of the new Olu of Warri, Tsola Emiko, who is married to his daughter, Ivie.

“He had his new Lagos home decorated and even bought a new Rolls Royce for the new king.”

“Hosa’s health took a bad turn few days ago. He had close family members with him in London when he died, our sources said.”

It world be remembered that the philanthropist had having running battles with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), over alleged illegal collection from shippers by his company.

He also had a running battle with Governor Godwin Obaseki, over re-election last year, as he vowed to stop it at all cost, but failed to do so.

In mid-January this year, Capt Hosa, who was the Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, was rumoured to have died but his family quashed the rumours.

“Immediately after the September 19, 2020, Edo State governorship election, [Captain Hosa] travelled to the United Kingdom, for his routine medical checkup,” family sources had said then.