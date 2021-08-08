Captain Hosa, Olu designate, Prince Tsola Emiko’s father-in-law is dead

Captain Hosa, Olu designate, Prince Tsola Emiko’s father-in-law is dead

Sunday, August 8, 2021 6:45 pm


Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: dies at 63

Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: dies at 63

Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Multi-billionaire business mogul and politician, Hosa Wells Okunbo, is dead.
He reportedly died on Sunday in a London hospital, at the age of 63, after a long battle with cancer.
Popularly known as Captain Hosa, the deceased is the father of Ivie, wife of the Olu of Warri designate, Prince Tsola Emiko.
News of his death was broken by  US-based THE WILL.
Quoting an unnamed source THE WILL said: “Hosa, whose health had remarkably improved following treatments in London and German hospitals, was planning to return to Nigeria next week to attend the coronation of the new Olu of Warri, Tsola Emiko, who is married to his daughter, Ivie.
“He had his new Lagos home decorated and even bought a new Rolls Royce for the new king.”
“Hosa’s health took a bad turn few days ago. He had close family members with him in London when he died, our sources said.”
It world be remembered that the philanthropist had having running battles with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), over alleged illegal collection from shippers by his company.
He also had a running battle with Governor Godwin Obaseki, over re-election last year, as he vowed to stop it at all cost, but failed to do so.
In mid-January this year, Capt Hosa, who was the Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, was rumoured to have died but his family quashed the rumours.
“Immediately after the September 19, 2020, Edo State governorship election, [Captain Hosa] travelled to the United Kingdom, for his routine medical checkup,” family sources had said then.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: dies at 63 17 mins ago

    Obaseki mourns Captain Hosa, says ‘We have lost a brother’
    Tanko Beji: retains seat as Niger PDP Chairman 27 mins ago

    We will take back Minna Govt’s House – Beji, re-elected Niger PDP Chairman
    APC logo: 46 mins ago

    Group alleges plot to manipulate results of Oyo APC Ward Congresses 
    Dr Salihu Alizaga: appears before investigative committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area to probe his alleged insubordination to leadership 1 hour ago

    Nasarawa APC probes land commissioner over insubordination
    Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: dies at 63 2 hours ago

    Captain Hosa’s death, loss to humanity – Oshiomhole
    2 hours ago

    NNPC Records ₦43.57bn Trading Surplus in April
    2 hours ago

    Faleke Debunks Rumour He Organised Parallel Ward Congres in Ikeja
    3 hours ago

    Gas-powered vehicles most reliable – OMAA CEO