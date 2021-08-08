Captain Hosa’s death, loss to humanity – Oshiomhole

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Former national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has described the death of multi-billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbor, as an irreplaceable loss to humanity.
Oshiomhole stated this on Sunday in a message of condolence to the family of the deceased.
He said the “unanticipated news” that his friend Capt. Hosa Okunbo has passed on, put him in state of disbelief, shock and deep pain.
According to him, “It is just too hard to come to terms with the reality that Capi is no more and words alone cannot appropriately capture the dark mood cast upon our land this day.
“Capt. Hosa was not just a good friend, but a brother and an exceptionally dependable ally in all my efforts for a better Edo State. He truly loved our state and wished only the best for its people.
“His generosity and capacity for empathy knew no bounds. He was a man of peace with an unlimited ability to forgive those who hurt him. He was a great source of inspiration for our youths, with a unique flair to understand and intervene on their behalf.
“He was sympathetic to all causes that sought to foster harmony, development and progress in society. He  engendered an extensive support system that catered for all categories of the needy in all spheres of existence.
“His humanitarian  investments in the health, education, economic and social lives of his people makes him perhaps the most celebrated philanthropist in Edo State until his death.
“He made himself available to solve the problems of  everyone and at all times. Even with his personal health challenges, he never ceased to respond to the cries of the needy.
“His demise is an irreplaceable loss to humanity. Edo people and indeed Nigerians of all political and religious persuasion will surely miss him.
“At this moment of deep grief across the land, I send my sincere condolences to his wife Nosa, his children, extended family and to his Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II, to whom Capt Hosa was a very loyal subject and personal friend.”
The former governor of Edo State prayed that God forgive Captain Hosa’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in paradise.

