Hyundai Nigeria Seeks Subsidy on Electric Vehicles

Hyundai Nigeria Seeks Subsidy on Electric Vehicles

Sunday, August 8, 2021 5:40 pm


An electric car

By Daniels Ekugo 
Leading stakeholder of the Nigerian automobile industry has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to approve subsidy for the locally assembled Electric Vehicles.
Mr. Gaurav Vashisht, Hyundai Nigeria’s Head, Sales and Marketing, who made the plea  at the 2021 NAJA’s Annual  Training workshop held in Lagos recently, said the government needed to incorporate into auto policy a form of subsidy for Electric vehicles.
According to him, sales of Hyundai Kona Electric launched into the nation’s market recently is still far from being affordable to average car buyers in the country.
He said: “For the price to come down, we need to increase sales volume. And the easiest and safest way to achieve this is via subsidy.
“Yes, we are selling. Since we launched Kona into the Nigerian market, the reception has been tremendous, not only because it can cover 482 kilometers when fully charged, but the fact that all components of the car are protected against water. It’s all secured. We have made it known to Nigerians that, when you own a Kona, simply treat it like any other vehicle.
“If lightning strikes, it comes with a Faraday cage, which protects you from up to one million volts of lightning.
“But we are not yet making the desired impact. At about N24 million, it is only high net worth individuals, who can afford one. The price will need to come down for it to become affordable to average car buyers.”
Notwithstanding, as disclosed by Mr. Jelani Aliyu, Director General of National Automotive Design and Development Council(NADDC) at 2021 NAJA event, provisions concerning Electric and gas-powered vehicles have been incorporated into the revised National Automobile Industry good Development Plan (NAIDP) bill, which he assured would be passed into law before the end of the year.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: dies at 63 6 mins ago

    Captain Hosa, Olu designate, Prince Tsola Emiko’s father-in-law is dead
    17 mins ago

    NNPC Records ₦43.57bn Trading Surplus in April
    40 mins ago

    Faleke Debunks Rumour He Organised Parallel Ward Congres in Ikeja
    1 hour ago

    Gas-powered vehicles most reliable – OMAA CEO
    National Assembly 1 hour ago

     20 proposed states and Senate’s conditions for realizing them
    2 hours ago

    The Truth of the Matter: 8 Reasons that People Fall to Scammers
    3 hours ago

    A Cop and the Cult of Mammon
    5 hours ago

    Reminiscences: My link with first coup, why I fought on Biafran side-Lt Col Oyewole