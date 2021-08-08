Igboho’s lawyer counters Koiki over request for donations

Chief Yomi Aliyu, lawyer to Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho has warned Nigerians against responding to request for donation for the prosecution of the case involving the agitator.

The lawyer said Igboho had also turned down donations from some individuals and groups, saying he was able to financially cater to his legal charges.

Igboho is currently being detained in Cotonou, Benin Republic after he was arraigned for coming into the country illegally among other charges.

Also, the court in Abuja had last week granted 12 of his aides arrested by the DSS during a raid on his home in Ibadan, Oyo State on 31 July bail.

But the 12 aides are still in detention due to their inability to meet up their bail condition.

But some associates of the Yoruba agitator, including Olayomi Koiki, who claimed to be a spokesperson for Igboho, had put up posts in the social media soliciting money from prominent Yoruba sons and daughters for the two cases.

In a statement on Friday, Olayomi Koiki, asked all Yoruba sons and daughters to assist in raising the money before the close of work on Monday, August 9.

In the statement titled, “Emergency bail contributions for 12 Yoruba agitators in Abuja”, Koiki said some “accounts were prepared to temporarily raise funds needed to move our people arrested at Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho’s house out of the bondage of the Nigerian Government before the close of business on Monday 9th August, 2021.”

He said that, “Our Legal Adviser has promised to supervise the utilisation of the funds for the purpose which it was created for.

“We hereby call on all Yoruba Sons and Daughters Worldwide to support this drive.

“The account is strictly for the BAIL of the 12 people arrested in Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho’s Ibadan Residence on July 1st, 2021.”

But Alliyu in a statement, on Saturday warned against responding to requests for such donations.

“It has come to our notice that various groups and individuals that have nothing to do with the case filed by Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa have been laying claims to sponsoring the suits and/or criticising decisions of court thereon

“We want to be quick to say that as of today no group and/or individual has contributed a kobo to the two cases going on in Nigeria to wit, his aides’ case in Abuja and the Ibadan matter,” Alliyu said.

“Various peanuts offered by some very loud groups have been turned down by me on my client’s instructions.

“He has been carrying his cross alone with no assistance from home or abroad! People should be brave to challenge any individual and/or group asking them for money on bail on his behalf or those of his aides.

“Bail is free in all Courts in Nigeria and as such neither Igboho nor his aides need assistance on bail. Our client is willing and able to prosecute his matters to logical conclusions without peanuts being offered by those claiming to be involved in his struggle.”