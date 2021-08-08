Obaseki mourns Captain Hosa, says ‘We have lost a brother’

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Sunday abandoned party politics and commiserated with the family of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, who passed away on Sunday.

Popularly known as Captain Hosa, the businessman of international repute who died of cancer at a London hospital at the age of 63, was a sworn political enemies with the Governor during the last governorship election in the State.

Hosa was said to have sworn to spend his money to the last kobo to ensure that Obaseki lost the election, a venture that failed woefully.

Obaseki in a statement on Sunday, described the deceased as a brother, and will be remembered for his undying love for Edo people.

The wrote in his statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of a great son of Edo State, a brother, a distinguished Nigerian, an illustrious businessman and an accomplished philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo.

“A man of unparalleled energy and accomplishments, Captain Okunbo saw opportunities in adversity and from an early age in life, carved a niche for himself to become one of Nigeria’s most outstanding businessmen.

“A trained pilot, he conquered the air at an early age and set for the waters and land, building enterprises that distinguished him in the business world and embodied the hard work, perseverance, dexterity and acumen that espoused his Edo heritage.

“Okunbo was a philanthropist who gave lavishly of himself and his resources; thousands of Edo sons and daughters benefited from his charitable works and benevolence.

“As a mortal, Captain Okunbo was not a perfect person just as none of us can claim to be, but he will be remembered for his undying love for Edo people.

“His desire for the development and progress of our dear state, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as well as his invaluable contributions to building bridges of peace across the country will never be forgotten.

“I commiserate with the Okunbo family, friends and associates of our departed brother and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”