Obiano will mark, not Celebrate, his 66th birthday

Sunday, August 8, 2021 12:24 am


Obiano

An increasing number of Anambra people, communities and organizations, including religious bodies, have in the last two weeks been making inquiries about how they can celebrate the 66th birthday of Chief Willie Obiano, who is marking his last birthday in office as the Anambra State Governor. The birthday is on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

     The Anambra State Government, according to a statement signed by C. Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, appreciates the gestures of love and solidarity which have come spontaneously from not just people and organizations based in the state but also those outside. The Governor, however, does not celebrate his birthday. He will mark this year’s birthday in a solemn way. He will, as usual, use the opportunity to meditate, with his family, on his relationship with his maker and God’s abundant blessings to him and people around him.

He went further:  “Chief Obiano is grateful to God for blessing him with excellent health and for lifting him, the son of a missionary primary school teacher whose wife was a fish seller, to key leadership positions in both the private and public sectors where he has done his best to demonstrate authentic Christian values in his work in the belief that any person who serves fellow beings and society well is at the same worshipping God directly.

  Governor Obiano enjoins all Anambra people at home and elsewhere to keep remembering him in their daily prayers. Those who have planned to present him gifts on the occasion of his 66th birthday are requested to donate the gifts or give the monetary value to any charities of their choice, especially the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFI) which runs, among other things, a home for the aged and mentally challenged people in our society, many of whom were abandoned for several years by their respective families. It is rewarding to be our brother’s keeper. Let us continue with the age-long philosophy of  our people, “onye aghana nwanne ya”.

God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.”

