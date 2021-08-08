Tokyo Olympics: Oborududu, Brume lead Team Nigeria back to rousing Abuja welcome

Sunday, August 8, 2021 12:04 am


Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare welcoming Silver winning wrestler Blessing Oborududu and Long Jump Bronze medalist, Ese Brum from Tokyo Olympics

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Team Nigeria to the Tokyo Olympics arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday after more than two weeks participation at the global sporting spectacle.

The contingent including Silver winning wrestler Blessing Oborududu and Long Jump Bronze medalist Ese Brum touched down in the afternoon, a day before the official closing ceremony.

Brume won Nigeria’s first medal at the fiesta with a leap of 6.97 metres to claim bronze behind second-placed Britttany Reece of U.S. and gold medalist Maliaka Mihambo of Germany.

Oborududu on the other hand got Nigeria’s second medal with a silver in the 68kg free style women wrestling.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Nigeria was placed 74 on the medals table as at Saturday.

Team Nigeria was led back to the country by Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare and other officials, with the minister commending the efforts and resilience of the athletes.

The medalists, draped in their green white green and with their laurels hanging around their necks, were the cynosure of all eyes who had trooped to the airport to catch a glimpse of their stars.

“This medal is dedicated to all Nigerians that believe and supported me,” a delighted Oborududu said at a brief ceremony at the airport.

Brume also thanked her coach, officials and all Nigerians for the support before and during the games.

She said her podium finish at Tokyo was due to hard work and support from Nigerians.

NAN reports that the games which started on July 23 will draw to a close on Sunday with the closing ceremony at the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo.

