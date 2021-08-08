We will take back Minna Govt’s House – Beji, re-elected Niger PDP Chairman

By Obinna Unaeze

Mr Tanko Beji, has been re-elected as the Niger Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the greatest task ahead of the party was to reclaim the seat of the state governor.

“We will ensure that we are back at the Government House Minna,” he said after he was declared the state chairman of PDP following the congress of the party which ended on Sunday.

Mr Benson Abounu, Chairman of the congress committee and Benue Deputy Governor, announced Beji as the winner on Sunday at the end of the congress at the PDP secretariat in Minna.

Abounu said that Beji scored 2092 out the 2305 votes cast at the congress to retain his seat as the state PDP chairman.

“A total of 2305 delegates/voters were accredited in the process, out of which Beji polled 2092 votes, his co-contestant Alhaji Ahmed Muktar got only two votes, while eight votes were voided.

“Therefore, I declare Mr Tanko Beji winner of the congress and declare him the Niger Chairman of the PDP and return him elected for second term,” he said.

Abounu thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party members at national, state, local government and ward levels for making the exercise successful.

He also commended the security agencies, civil society groups and journalists for attending the congress.

Responding, Beji said that the exercise was rancour free and transparent.

He decried the situation which led to the delay of the congress for 17 months owing to crisis within the state chapter of party.

“Everything happens for a reason, we take this delay as God sent.

“We will use it to make amends in order to gain the lost months because there is no time ahead of us,” he said.

Beji assured stakeholders that the new executive would work in the interest of the PDP at all levels.

“We want to assure you that we will work with the fear of God and in the best interest of the PDP.

“We will ensure that we carry everybody along, but will not exhaust our limit to achieve this,” he said.

He said that the greatest task ahead of the party was to reclaim the seat of the state governor.

“We will ensure that we are back at the Government House Minna,” he said.