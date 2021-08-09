BBNaija: Arinola, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay, Tega nominated for eviction

By Taiye Olayemi

Six out of the 23 housemates at the ongoing TV reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition have been nominated for eviction by fellow housemates.

This was declared by Biggie (Big Brother) during the show on Monday, after each housemate nominated two of their fellow housemates each.

The housemates nominated are: Arinola, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay and Tega.

Saga, one of the housemates was initially nominated, but was later saved by Pere, the head of house, who was bestowed with such powers.

Pere replaced Saga with Saskay.

Nineteen out of the 23 housemates participated in the nomination process while Biggie left the four new housemates out of the exercise.

The housemates’ nominated for eviction were done in the following order: Boma nominated Saskay and Princess for eviction while Cross nominated Tega and Princess.

Saga- Tega and Princess

Whitemoney- Arinola and Jaypaul

Nini- Princess and Emmanual

JackeyB- Saga and Nini

Sammie- Tega and Princess.

Jaypaul nominated Maria and Peace while Liquorose picked Saga and Arinola.

Arinola- Emmanuel and Tega

Emmanuel- Arinola and Angel

Yousef- Arinola and Boma

Princess- Saga and Arinola

Pere- Princess and Saskay

Saskay- Whitemoney and Nini

Peace- Tega and Princess

Tega- Nini and Arinola

Angel- Princess and Emmanual while

Maria picked Arinola and Angel.