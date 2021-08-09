BBNaija: Arinola, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay, Tega nominated for eviction

Monday, August 9, 2021 11:14 pm


By Taiye Olayemi
Six out of the 23 housemates at the ongoing TV reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition have been nominated for  eviction by fellow housemates.
This was declared by Biggie (Big Brother) during the show on Monday, after each housemate nominated two of their fellow housemates each.
The housemates nominated are: Arinola, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay and Tega.
Saga, one of the housemates was initially nominated, but was later saved by Pere, the head of house, who was bestowed with such powers.
Pere replaced Saga with Saskay.
Nineteen out of the 23 housemates participated in the nomination process while Biggie left the four new housemates out of the exercise.
The housemates’ nominated for eviction were done in the following order: Boma nominated Saskay and Princess for eviction while Cross nominated Tega and Princess.
Saga- Tega and Princess
Whitemoney- Arinola and Jaypaul
Nini- Princess and Emmanual
JackeyB- Saga and Nini
Sammie- Tega and Princess.
Jaypaul nominated Maria and Peace while Liquorose picked Saga and Arinola.
Arinola- Emmanuel and Tega
Emmanuel- Arinola and Angel
Yousef- Arinola and Boma
Princess- Saga and Arinola
Pere- Princess and Saskay
Saskay- Whitemoney and Nini
Peace- Tega and Princess
Tega- Nini and Arinola
Angel- Princess and Emmanual while
Maria picked Arinola and Angel.
Pere, the new head of house also picked Maria as deputy head of house.
Pere and Maria will share the exotic head of house lounge together for the week.

