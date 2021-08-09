BBNaija: Pere wins head of house challenge

Monday, August 9, 2021 11:36 pm


By Taiye Olayemi
Pere, one of the housemates in the television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 6,  has emerged the Head of House.
Pere was declared the winner of the challenge by Biggie after he defeated 22 other contestants.
He was decorated with the emblem by Boma, who ruled the house in the second week.
This year’s edition tagged: Shine Ya Eye, is now in its third week.
Pere won with 24 points, which none of the housemates could challenge.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are currently 23 housemates in the show.
Three housemates were evicted from the house and 4 brought into the house on Aug. 8.
The current housemates are: Pere, Boma, Queen, JMK, Whitemoney, Jaypaul, Kayvee, Nini, Sammie, Emmanuel, Yousef, Princess, Saskay, Saga, Tega, Arinola, Liquorose, Maria, Michael, JackeeB, Angel, Peace and Cross.

