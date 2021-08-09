Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo: A unique Edo man

By Samson Osagie,

The news of his demise which filtered into the social media space in the early morning of 7th August 2021 was initially like one of those news items that turns out to be false, yet this was true. A colossus of the Benin extraction fell to the cold hands of death.

The pains for me and for many was total, excruciating and inexpressible. Yet he has passed on to glory never to be seen by those remaining on this side of the divide.

Captain Hosa Okunbo, bestrode this narrow, difficult and tempestuous business environment with uncommon zeal determination, creativity and tenacity. This earned him real success in all the areas of his business adventure, Oil and Gas, Power, hospitality, Maritime security, Logistics, real estate, agriculture, aviation, construction to mention but a few.

Remarkably, his success endeared him to his roots lifting thousands out of difficulties and challenges through his exceptional philanthropy and unequalled generosity. He was a lover of his culture and tradition and stoutly invested in promoting same with adroit humility and submissiveness to the suzerainty of the Benin traditional institution. His song at one of the traditional event held at the palace explains in a most profound way his commitment to the advancement of the Kingdom of Benin and indeed Edo State.

He sang glowingly “to be counted among those who joins the Oba to develop Edo State”. He was indeed a partner with His Royal Majesty in the Benin development project

Although not a politician in the real sense but he was a politician’s friend who supported many to pursue their political ambition within and outside of Edo State. In many ways Captain Hosa meant a great deal of support to humanity and he exhibited a rare disposition of a helper to many a people at different times.

Perhaps Captain Hosa was responding in his unparalleled act of compassion and generosity to John Holmes who said “There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up”

He indeed lifted many out of want, squalor and poverty. He touched lives, built bridges of friendship and reached out to the downtrodden and communities.

For Captain Hosa Okunbo, it’s farewell from his physical presence on earth but certainly not farewell to his enduring legacies and uncommon

acts of humility, compassion, love, humanity and generosity.

We will surely miss him.

I wish him a happy rest at the bossom of his maker. May his immediate family be imbued with the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Amen.

Rt.Hon Samson Osagie, (Ph.D)