‘It could have killed me’ – Onyeka Onwenu speaks on abusive marriage

Legendary singer, actor, journalist, and author, Onyeka Onwenu bared her heart to about how she summed up the courage to leave her previous marriage, find love again and restore her relationship with God.

Speaking with host Chude Jideonwo on this week’s episode of #WithChude, Onwenu said years of marital bliss with her now ex-husband, her marriage began to turn sour and abusive, but she endured it all out of love for him (her ex-husband) and their children.

In her words, “The marriage was incredible. It was incredibly perfect. He was a very good friend. But sometimes when things happen to people, they change, and instead of taking it out on the people who have caused the problem, it is expedient to take it out on the people closest to you. That happened. Why did I take it for so long? Because I loved him. And I loved my children. And my children loved their father.”

Speaking about how she finally made the decision to leave, Onyeaka disclosed that she began to realise that love, sometimes, required walking away, especially in an abusive situation like hers.

“You make sacrifices because of the family. But there comes a time when you have to say ‘I’ve done enough of the sacrificing’, and if you really care about your children, you save yourself. Because it could have killed me”, she said.

In spite of all she went through, Onyeka didn’t give up on love just yet. She revealed that her new heartthrob was a childhood crush with whom she reconnected much later.

According to her, “You don’t meet people like him all the time, he’s just very special. The love that I share with this man started when I was 13 years old. But I don’t think we were meant to be together and we went our separate ways. We could have married but I wasn’t ready. And then we lost touch. We met up again somehow – everything happened by serendipity. It’s by chance.”

When asked about what has kept her going despite her ordeals, Onyeaka revealed that her faith in God had prevented her from being held bound by loneliness and depression. Many years later, Onyeka Onwenu remains unapologetic about her spirituality, and she says it will continue to form the bedrock of her future accomplishments.

See link to the interview here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CSTXoOWjw0p/?utm_medium=copy_link.