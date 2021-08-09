Just in: Gunmen kidnap Mohammed Idris, Niger Commissioner of Information

Just in: Gunmen kidnap Mohammed Idris, Niger Commissioner of Information

Monday, August 9, 2021 9:04 am


Niger State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Idris: kidnapped by gunmen

Niger State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Idris: kidnapped by gunmen

By Aminu Garko

Mr Mohammed Idris, Niger State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, was on Sunday kidnapped by gunmen at Baban Tunga village of Tarfa Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Monday.
Matane said that the gunmen who came on about fifteen motorcycles with sophisticated weapons kidnapped the commissioner at about 11 p.m. during a downpour in the area.
He said that the kidnappers had yet to make contact.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident to NAN and promised to provide more details later.

