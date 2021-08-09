Man arrested in Nasarawa with car stolen from Kogi

Monday, August 9, 2021 8:19 am


Ifeanyi with the stolen car

Ifeanyi Christopher with the stolen car

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a suspected criminal with a vehicle stolen in Kogi State.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect, Ifeanyi Christopher, was intercepted at Nasarawa-Loko road.

“On 6/8/2021 at about 1200hrs, a complaint was lodged at Nasarawa Divisional Headquarters that, a Honda CRV, Black in colour with registration number Abuja YAB 458 DC was stolen from Ajaokuta, Kogi State and geo-located at Nasarawa-Loko road, Nasarawa State,” he stated.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the Police personnel attached to Nasarawa Division mounted a Stop and Search point at Gidan Kwano along the aforementioned route;

“Consequently, the vehicle was intercepted and one Ifeanyi Christopher ‘M’ of NO 15, Mabu close, Elelewa, Port Hacourt, Rivers State was arrested. The vehicle have been recovered and brought to the Police Station.” Nansel added.

The suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

