Police rescue 4 kidnapped victims in Kwara

Police rescue 4 kidnapped victims in Kwara

Monday, August 9, 2021 9:11 am


Police: rescue four kidnapped victims from Kwara

Police: rescue four kidnapped victims from Kwara

The Kwara Police Command said it has rescued four of the seven people abducted on Ilorin-Omu-Aran road on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this in a press statement on Sunday in Omu-Aran.

The command said it received reports of two kidnap incidents simultaneously on Saturday at about 5:35p.m on Oke-Onigbin/Omu-Aran highway and Ekiti -Ekan Meje axis.

The statement explained that six armed men emerged from the bush and stopped a Siena bus in transit from Ekiti on its way to Ilorin and marched the seven occupants of the vehicle into the bush.

“The command promptly dispatched its tactical units, comprising the anti-kidnapping and anti-cultists units, joined by local hunters and vigilantes while policemen who were on patrols on the routes were alerted.

“The abductors were instantly chased into the bushes, four out of the seven abducted persons were rescued; efforts are still in top gear to get the remaining three rescued.

“Deploying similar tactics by operatives, those abducted in Ekan-Meje-Ekiti axis using the same modus were equally rescued, remaining a pastor and his wife who the command is frantically doing everything possible to rescue unhurt,’’ the police said

The statement said some suspects had been arrested and were helping the command in its investigation.

“The situation is under control; the good people of Kwara State are advised to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation and attack,’’ the police said.

The statement said the police have intensified patrols on all the routes.

It advised residents to report suspected activities to the police.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ngige: says Igbo people not marginalised under Buhari administration 6 mins ago

    Anambra Salutes Labour Minister Ngige at 68
    21 mins ago

    RCCG Convention: The Night of Prophecies 
    Rasheedat Adeshina: fought university for 14 years. 1 hour ago

    Rasheedat Adeshina: Remarkable lady who fought university for 14 years
    Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman 2 hours ago

    PDP Reps: Why Secondus should go now
    Troops of the Nigerian Army 2 hours ago

    Troops foil terrorists’ attack on Borno town
    House 2B, Bamidele Majiyagbe Street, Southern View, Chevy View, Lekki, Lagos 2 hours ago

    Fraudsters lose mansions, N200m cash, luxury cars to FG
    Niger State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Idris: kidnapped by gunmen 3 hours ago

    Just in: Gunmen kidnap Mohammed Idris, Niger Commissioner of Information
    Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: dies at 63 3 hours ago

    UN official describes late Okunbo as Iroko