Secondus digs in: Perish the thought, I won’t resign

Monday, August 9, 2021 2:14 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

Chief Uche Secondus, Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is a victim of pincer attacks. On the one hand, six National Working Committee (NWC) members asked him to leave. On the other, the House of Representatives PDP Caucus demanded that he should resign.
Even today, PDP governors are to meet to chart the way forward.
In the midst of these, Secondus is not giving a secong thought to the suggestions that he should resign. “I will not resign,” he insisted.
This is contained in a statement signed by Ike Abonyi, SA Media to the National Chairman, entitled “Why I will not resign-Secondus.

The statement is published below:
“The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position.

Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party position and those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offense why he should resign.
He said he will remain focussed and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election to lead this great party 44 months ago.”

