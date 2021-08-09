Uche Secondus: PDP Governors continue meeting on Tuesday

Monday, August 9, 2021 10:53 pm


PDP Governors at the end of their meeting in Abuja on Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) said it would continue its meeting tomorrow with others stakeholders as part of efforts to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The meeting was called following the resignation of seven national deputy officers of the party, who accused PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, of incompetence in handling the party’s affairs.

The resigned officers are also demanding the resignation of Secondus as the party chairman.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal on Monday disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the meeting of the governors held for about seven hours in Abuja.

Tambuwal said that the governors were committed at resolving the crisis.

“We discussed extensively on matters of the moment concerning our party and we have collectively resolved to continue to work together in unity.

“This meeting is continued tomorrow with other stakeholders. Very soon Nigerians and indeed, all of you will hear our solution but we are working towards resolving all issues, as a family.

“By the grace of God we are going to achieve that,” Tambuwal said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting which was held at Akwa-lbom Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, started at 11 am and closed at 5 p.m.

Secondus, who briefly attended the meeting in an interview with newsmen confirmed that he was not resigning his position as PDP chairman.

Governors in attendance were: Oluseyi Makinde Oyo State, Chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, his Delta and Edo state counterparts, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Godwin Obaseki of Edo states.

Others are: Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Adamu Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed Bauchi, Udoh Emmanuel of Akwa-lbom, Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

The party’s board of trustees on Friday met and resolved to set up a committee comprising of different stakeholders including the governors forum.

