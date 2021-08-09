UN official describes late Okunbo as Iroko

UN official describes late Okunbo as Iroko

Monday, August 9, 2021 8:26 am


Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: dies at 63

Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo: dies at 63

By Aderogba George

Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, Chairman, UN Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking has mourned the death of the late business magnate, Capt. Idahosa Okunbo.

Okunbo succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Sunday in a London hospital.

A condolence letter, signed by Okah-Donli, and issued to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, described the late Okunbo as “a great Iroko whose fall would not only shake Nigeria but the entire world“.

Okah-Donli,  a former Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP),  also described the late industrialist a mentor who had impacted knowledge in her and many others.

“He was a man of honour. He is a pillar of support, encouragement and the greatest humanitarian of our time,’’ she said.

