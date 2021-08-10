How petroleum tanker crushed 5 people to death in Ibadan

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 12:23 am


Scene of the accident in Ibadan

By Suleiman Shehu

No fewer than five persons were crushed to death by a fully loaded petrol tanker on Monday at Celica area on new Ife-Ibadan road, Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the petroleum tanker lost control, rammed into a Micra car and plunged into a nearby ditch with the Micra car.

Mrs Uche Chukwurah, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, confirmed the incident in an interview with NAN on Monday.

Chukwurah described the accident as fatal, resulting to the death of five persons comprising of three male and two female adults.

She said that the accident involved two vehicles which included a fully loaded petroleum tanker and a Micra taxi car.

The sector commander said that the tanker had a brake failure, lost control and rammed into the Micra car leading to the death of all passengers in the Micra car.

” The whole people inside the Micra car were crashed to death and nobody was rescued alive.

“The deceased have been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital mortuary,” she said.

Chukwurah further said that men of the Fire Service were also at the scene to prevent fire outbrake in the area.

