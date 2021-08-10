IBEDC Mourns Capt. Okunbo, Says His Legacy Will Not Be Forgotten

The Board, Management and Staff of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc with a heavy heart announce the untimely passing of our esteemed investor and pioneer Director, Captain Dr Idahosa Wells Okunbo which sad event occurred on the 8th of August 2021 in the United Kingdom at the age of 63.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of IBEDC, Dr Olatunde Ayeni noted that late Captain Okunbo with his sagacious business acumen was extremely pivotal to the establishment of IBEDC and was very involved in piloting the smooth growth of the company to the enviable heights it has achieved. His chain of businesses spanned across the gamut of Hospitality, Security, Real Estate, Oil Servicing, and Agriculture. A renowned and accomplished business mogul, who contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian economy by providing jobs and substance to thousands of his fellow countrymen and women through his diverse and extensive businesses.

“We have lost a distinguished Nigerian, an illustrious businessman with a heart of gold” Dr. Ayeni said while describing Capt. Okunbo as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding philanthropist whose death has created a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

Dr Ayeni urged the family and friends of the late Captain to take solace in the fact that the legacy of the deceased will never be forgotten. He prayed for the repose of his soul and that the Almighty grants us all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.