Kogi: Nwazue resumes as Police Commissioner

The Assistant Inspector General of Police and immediate past Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command , AIG Ayuba Ede has handed over to the new Commissioner of Police, CP Arungwa Nwazue to take Charge of the command with immediate effect.

Ede handed over to his successor at the Kogi State Police Command headquarters in Lokoja on Monday

He recalled that he was posted to Kogi State on 31st December 2019, noting that barely twenty four hours after resuming, suspected bandits attacked Tawari Vilage and killed over 20 persons.

While pointing out that Kogi terrain was somehow difficult, he added that there were serious cultism attack in Ayingba and Idah respectively claiming lives of several innocent people.

AIG Ede commended Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello who he described as security friendly. He commended his outstanding support, noting that the Governor always responded in periods of emergency.

The Outgoing Commissioner of Police advised the Police Command to be at alert as the harvest season sets in, because of the likelihood of Farmers/herders clash.