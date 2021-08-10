Not Sure What Career is Best for You? Start With These 4 Simple Steps

Job satisfaction depends on many factors. To consider any, even the simplest, work in a vacuum, that is, without taking into account external factors and the characteristics of the performer is highly incorrect. We are all different. Character, upbringing, hobbies, education — all this affects our abilities, preferences, and the degree of satisfaction from this or that occupation. We can add external factors here:

atmosphere,

setting,

peculiarities of work processes,

corporate rules and etiquette,

the behaviour of colleagues.

What exactly should you do if you find yourself in an atmosphere alien to you, and you are doing something unpleasant to you? Unfortunately, there is no miracle life hack here. You can stay in the same field of activity and not change your job, remaining unhappy. You can adapt the work processes and environment as much as the company allows. The path to happiness can be fraught with significant life changes, and it will take all your will and determination to find yourself. But do not rush to the boss with a letter of dismissal. The path begins with choosing the right direction of movement because going nowhere is reckless and stupid.

Work Style Type

Understanding which work style is right for you starts by highlighting annoying factors in your current work processes. It is easy to understand why one person is meticulously considering each minor issue in the meeting, while another generally hates this meeting room. The first is a judicious strategist, and the second is a man of action.

One of the crucial factors in choosing a suitable job is the predominance of introversion or extraversion in personality traits. An introvert will spend half the day with an active group of colleagues and will already be squeezed out like a lemon. An extrovert in such an atmosphere will only flourish, and after a couple of hours of loneliness, he/she will be drawn to work or Forex trading in Nigeria from a café or any other place, as long as there are people nearby.

Four Main Productivity Styles

As stated by the Forextime blog, own style is an approach to planning and allocating efforts by goals, activities, and time. We usually approach such things unconsciously and unsystematically. Nevertheless, optimal models can be found. And they are distinguished, as a rule, from individual cognitive experience — a set of preferred ways of perceiving, processing and managing information by a particular person to control their own activities. Since each of us has a distinctive cognitive style, we can define our own style of productivity. There are four of them:

Prioritizer: Logical, consistent, goal-oriented; Planner: Organized, consistent, action-oriented; Arranger: Empathetic, intuitive, people-oriented; Visualizer: Forward-looking, idea-oriented, innovation-driven.

It is enough to enter your own scale based on your work and responsibilities to determine your strengths and weaknesses. You create a list of everything you are responsible for and what you do, after which you assess your level of competence in each type of activity on a 5-point scale.

Problems that you approach with enthusiasm but lack the skills can become your strengths with the right effort. You will not be happier doing what you do not like, even if you do it well. Activities that are low-assessed on both criteria are your weaknesses. Such work should be avoided or delegated.

Tool Revision

You are likely to find that the methods you use all the time do not fit your productivity style. You have to find alternatives to them. After all, each of these tools and methods was created to help, but in your case, it only interferes.

Let’s say you are an audile, but you continue to create text reminders. So, it is time to master voice input. Technology has made great strides forward. And if you doubt the existence of a tool that works in harmony with your preferences, then most likely, you are simply underestimating the power of progress. You only need to search, try and read.

How Do I Know If a Job Is Right for Me? 4 Signs

Here is what to pay attention to:

Find out what to do; Understand if you are the right fit for the employer; Assess if you are interested in the offer; Make sure it is not a dummy job.

Now you need to look for information about the company, find out what it does, what products it produces, what projects it leads, who works there. This will help you get an idea of a possible place of work and will come in handy at the interview. If everything coincides: your skills + employer requirements + work schedule + salary and location of the place of work — you can safely send your CV for such a job opening.

Final Words

Rules that are made for everyone are not suitable for all people. This is why introspection is so much better than a fruitless search for a cure. There is no manual for work that is always suitable for everyone. Such a guide can only be written by you and only for yourself.