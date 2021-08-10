Onyeama summons Indonesian Envoy over assault on Nigerian diplomat

Onyeama summons Indonesian Envoy over assault on Nigerian diplomat

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 5:16 pm


Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama

By Lizzy Okoji

Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has summoned the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria over the alleged assault on a Nigerian Diplomatic Agent in Jarkarta, Indonesia.

Onyeama in a statement in Abuja said that the unfortunate incident is against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between States.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in receipt of a report and has seen a video in circulation regarding an unacceptable incident in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“Concerning the manhandling and arrest of a Nigerian Diplomatic Agent in front of his official quarters on 7 August 2021.

“The Nigerian Government has complained strongly to the Government of Indonesia, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ambassador explained what he understood happened and apologized unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia.

“The Nigerian Government has sent an official protest to the Government of Indonesia.

“The Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has confirmed that the immigration officials involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologize to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned”, Onyeama stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Indonesian Envoy is expected to meet with the Minister later in the day.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    APGA, Victor Ike Oye Win Big as Court of Appeal Kano Sets Aside Jigawa High Court Judgment
    President Muhammadu Buhari: 8 mins ago

    Islamic Calendar: Buhari wishes Nigerians Happy New Year
    Dr. Ben Nwoye: sacked as Enugu APC Chairman 16 mins ago

    Enugu APC impeaches caretaker chairman, Ben Nwoye
    38 mins ago

    COVID-19 kills 42 persons in Lagos in 8 days
    Indian police officers 54 mins ago

    6 held by Delhi police over anti-Muslim slogans at rally
    Air Peace: sets to begin flights to Douala, Ibadan 1 hour ago

    Air Peace begins Douala, Ibadan flights Aug. 19 — Official
    File Photo: A bomb explosion scene in Somalia 1 hour ago

    Roadside bomb kills 8 in Somalia 
    Lionel Messi: Off to Paris Saint Germain 1 hour ago

    Messi to PSG makes no difference to Ronaldo at Juventus, Bonucci says