Police nab Ikechukwu Umaefulam suspected ESN/IPOB chief priest in Imo

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 6:37 pm


Ikechukwu Umaefulam, suspected chief priest of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) arrested by the Police in Imo and items recovered from him

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa
Police command in Imo says it has arrested a native doctor, Ikechukwu Umaefulam, suspected to be the chief priest of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Abutu Yaro, made the disclosure in  a press statement signed by the command’s spokesman CSP Mike Abattam on Tuesday.
He said a pump action riffle with live ammunition was  also recovered  from him.
“Sequel to the ceaseless raids on the proscribed IPOB/ESN camps and the successful neutralisation and decimation of the terror groups in the state, the command has arrested the chief priest of the terror group.
“On  4/8/2021 at about 1820 hours, while  interrogating suspects arrested from Okporo, Orlu LGA, one of the suspects revealed that they now patronise spiritual homes before attacking police stations.
“The suspect led the ever active Imo command’s tactical team to the home of one Ikechukwu Umaefulem, the Chief Priest and Spiritual leader of Life Sabbath Synagogue Amii, Akabo in Ikeduru LGA.
 “When his spiritual home and premises was searched, police recovered one pump action gun with five rounds of live ammunition,” he said.
He added that  one improvised explosive device, knockouts, gun powder and a Biafran flag were recovered from him.

