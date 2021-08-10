Roadside bomb kills 8 in Somalia 

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 4:33 pm


File Photo: A bomb explosion scene in Somalia

Military officials on Tuesday reported that roadside bomb killed eight civilians including three children travelling in a minivan in the volatile region of Mudug in central Somalia.

Masuud Warsame, a senior military official, said four others were injured in the attack near Beledweyne and are in critical condition.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack but military sources said the Islamist terrorist militia al-Shabaab is likely behind it.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting for dominance in the East African country on the Horn of Africa for years.

The group, which controls large parts of Somalia’s south and the centre, routinely plants roadside bombs to target military convoys, but they often kill civilians instead.

So far, about 200 militants have been killed in the offensive which also deployed U.S. drones, according to Security Minister Ahmed Moalin Fiqi.

Vehicles carrying explosives were destroyed from the air in the southern Jubba province, possibly with the help of the drones.

Meanwhile, security levels were ramped up in Mogadishu in fear of terror attacks. (dpa/NAN)

