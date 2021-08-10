 Severance Gratuity: Amosun’s aides write Abiodun

Lament financial hardship

The Special Assistants that served the Amosun administration have written to Governor DapoAbiodun to offset their severance gratuity.

The political office holders served the Ogun State Government between 2015 and 2019.

In the letter obtained by our correspondent, which was signed by four aides of the former governor, the public servants paid a glowing tribute to the current administration. They also commiserated with Abiodun on the demise of his father. Excerpts from the letter read,

“We wish to place on record our appreciation of your giant strides since May 29, 2019. In particular, we note the construction of the all-important Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange road, among other massive construction projects going on across the state. No one can ignore the fact that you not only retained the 2,000 workers employed by the previous administration but went ahead to pay them nine-month salaries, which pleasantly surpassed expectations of the citizens of Ogun State. The rare gesture confirms your human kindness.

“We earnestly appeal to Your Excellency to pay our Severance Allowance. Many of us resigned our jobs in order to serve our state. As the current helmsman, you would have taken cognisance of our plight during the four years of our faithful and selfless service. As we noted in our earlier letter on the subject matter, dated 6th June 2019, we humbly pleadwith Your Excellency to kindly offset the SEVERANCE in order to encourage sacrificial service to the good people of Ogun State by public office holders.”

Speaking to journalists in Ilaro, a former Special Assistant who craved anonymity said the political office holders under ex-governor Amosun passed through untold financial hardship. The former governor, he said, “serially denied usour legitimate entitlements.”

According to the former aide, “The ex-governor slashed our salaries and denied us running costs, among others. There was a pathetic case of one political appointee that came to serve Ogun State from abroad. He practically had no flight money to return to his base after the end of the tenure. Some of the ex-governor’s own friends became beggars while serving under him. The most unfortunate thing is that Amosun diverted our remunerations to several projects which he himself later abandoned in the bush at a loss both to us and the state.”

The former office holder praised Governor Abiodun for paying, as and when due, running costs to MDAs and his political appointees in sharp contrast with the former administration.

