COVID-19: Nigeria records second highest number of daily infections in 6 months

COVID-19: Nigeria records second highest number of daily infections in 6 months

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 10:44 am


Coronavirus testing: COVID-19 cases spike in Nigeria

Coronavirus testing: COVID-19 cases spike in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria on Tuesday logged 610 additional COVID-19 infections, the second highest in nearly six months, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on its website on Wednesday morning.

It said the new infections took the country’s total of confirmed cases to 179,118, from the 422 cases registered a day earlier.

The NCDC added that the country’s active cases also soared to 10,324, noting that the 610 additional infections were reported in 12 states and the FCT.

The public health institute said Lagos, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom States drove the country’s COVID-19 surge in new infections on Tuesday.

The agency said Lagos State, the country’s epicentre for the virus, had continued to rank highest in daily reports with 281 infections.

The NCDC said Lagos was followed by Rivers with 152 infections, noting that Akwa-Ibom, the second hardest-hit with the Delta variant in the country, recorded 85 cases.

Other states recorded new infections as follows: Ogun-21, Oyo-21, Ekiti-14, FCT-13, Delta-7, Edo-6, Ondo-4, Bayelsa, Kano, and Plateau two each.

The NCDC noted that its Tuesday reports included Kaduna and Sokoto States recorded zero cases, while two new deaths were recorded.

It added that the country’s fatality count since the start of the pandemic had risen to 2,194.

The NCDC stated that 149 people had recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres in the country on Tuesday.

It noted that till date, 166, 131 recoveries had been recorded nationwide in 36 states and the FCT.

The NCDC, however, said the country had tested more than 2.5 million samples for the virus, out of the country’s roughly 200 million population, noting that the country’s COVID-19 average test positivity rate was six per cent.

Meanwhile, the agency stressed the need for the public to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, following increasing reports of people flouting the rules.

It urged Nigerians to help stop the spread of the virus and save lives.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Lai Mohammed: says Nigerians not being used as guinea pigs for Moderna vaccine 1 hour ago

    Nigeria not a testing ground for Moderna vaccine – FG
    Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman 1 hour ago

    PDP stakeholders agree on early exit for Secondus
    NAF Alpha jets: bombards bandits' camps 2 hours ago

    Over 100 killed as NAF jets bomb bandits’ camps in Niger, Zamfara
    Governor Aminu Tambuwal 2 hours ago

    Why 24 family members died after meal in Sokoto – Commissioner
    2 hours ago

    Agric, Tech Collaboration Between Nigeria, Vietnam Will Deepen Relationship – Osinbajo
    2 hours ago

    Dangote, Only Nigerian on Bloomberg’s Top Billionaires’ List
    2 hours ago

    Where is Momoh Y. Obaro?
    Ms Damilola Adekoya alias Princess and Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha: Princess says Baba Ijesa defiled her foster daughter 2 hours ago

    Alleged defilement: Court adjourns Baba Ijesha’s trial