Gunmen abduct ex-councillor’s wife, 7-month-old son in Zamfara

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 3:06 pm


File: Gunmen: abduct ex-councilor's wife, son in Zamfara

File: Gunmen: abduct ex-councilor’s wife, son in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

The Police Command in Zamfara said gunmen had kidnapped the wife and seven-month-old son of an ex-councilor in the state, Mr Babangida Ibrahim.

Confirming the development, the spokesman for the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the gunmen attacked the former councilor’s house at Damba in Gusau at about 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Shehu, the ex-councilor was left with gunshot wound and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed  hospital.

“The command has been on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the rescue of the victims.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hussaini Rabi’u, has directed thorough investigation on the matter to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators,’’ Shehu said.

