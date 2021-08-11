Just in: Mohammed, late Gani Fawehinmi’s son dies at 52

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 9:47 pm


Mohammad Fawehinmi: dies

Mohammed Fawehinmi: dies

By Ayorinde Oluokun

Mohammed,  the first son of late indefatigable lawyer and right activist, Gani Fawehinmi, is dead.

Mohammed was born in February, 1969.

Though circumstances surrounding the passage of Mohammed is still not very clear at the moment, it was learnt that Mohammed died on Wednesday evening.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State, Labour and one of the proteges of late Gani Fawehinmi confirmed the death of Mohammed.

In a Facebook post, Keyamo said he confirmed the death of Mohammed from one of his sisters, Basirat.

Keyamo wrote, “My brother, friend and son of my late boss, Mohammed Fawehinmi, is gone. I am speechless and heartbroken.

“I just spoke with the eldest daughter Basirat and she confirmed it.

“Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap.

“He kept the flame of his father burning. We will sorely miss him.”

More details later.

