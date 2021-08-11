Kogi Poly orders 217 students to withdraw

Kogi Poly orders 217 students to withdraw

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 10:38 pm


Kogi Polytechnic: Students expelled for examination malpractices

Kogi Polytechnic: Students expelled for examination malpractices

Richard Elesho

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of Provisional Admissions of 217 students of the institution for poor academic performance.

This is contained in a Press Statement by Mrs Uredo Omale, the institution’s Head, Public Relations and Protocols.

She said it was part of decisions reached at a meeting of the board on Monday, 9th of August, 2021 at the Hall “A” of the main campus.

“The meeting chaired by the Rector, Dr. Salisu O. Usman, also considered and approved results of students for the second semester 2019/2020 academic session.

“The Board also approved the expulsion of one Mr. Tope Atolagbe, HND II student of the Department of Library Science (2017/HND/LIS/134), for tendering forged documents.

“The Board, after due consideration of the recommendations of Student Disciplinary Committee, found Mr. Atolagbe guilty of conniving with one Mr. Gbenga Ayeni Michael (2017/ND/BUS/1032) who illegally tendered forged documents to obtain statement of results which they also used to dupe other students.

“Consequently, the Board approved that the result of Mr. Gbenga Ayeni Micheal who is at large be withheld until he appears before the Disciplinary Committee for interrogation.

“The Rector used the occasion to disclose that the Dean, Students Services, Engineer Salawu Salihu Ijiji has been redeployed as Director, Kogi Poly Consults, while Mr John Friday Otaru who was the Director of the Poly Consults would now be the Dean, Students Services.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Babatunde Raji Fashola: Minister of Works and Housing 36 mins ago

    Nigerian govt approves federal roads, bridges tolling policy
    Ngige: says Igbo people not marginalised under Buhari administration 51 mins ago

    NLC/Kaduna govt. dispute: FG receives Bipartite Committee Report
    APC logo: 1 hour ago

    Police seal off Enugu APC office
    Mohammad Fawehinmi: dies 3 hours ago

    Just in: Mohammed, late Gani Fawehinmi’s son dies at 52
    Adams Oshiomhole 5 hours ago

    Oshiomhole speaks on APC leadership crisis, blasts Keyamo
    TTwitter: Nigerian government to lift ban 6 hours ago

    Nigerian govt announces plan to lift suspension on Twitter
    A cyber criminal 7 hours ago

    Germany arrests British embassy worker suspected of spying for Russia
    FCT Minister Malam Muahammad Bello 7 hours ago

    Abuja raids: NHRC, CSOs applaud judgment in favour of 6 women