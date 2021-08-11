Namibia sells off 57 wild elephants, gains $400,000

Namibia sells off 57 wild elephants, gains $400,000

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 3:58 pm


Elephants: Namibia to auction elephants

Elephants: Namibia to auction elephants

Environment Ministry spokesman Romeo Muyunda on Wednesday said Namibia auctioned 57 wild elephants raising 5.9 million Namibian dollars (400,000 dollars).

Muyunda said the elephants sold were among 170 put on tender in December 2020.

“A total of 15 elephants will be captured and remain in Namibia while 42 will be exported out of Namibia.

“The capturing will start this month to be conducted by Namibian registered game capture operators and supervised by the ministry’s officials.’’

Muyunda said the aim of the auction was to reduce elephant numbers in specified areas to minimise human-elephant conflicts, which had become persistent and led to deaths, extensive property damage, and disruption of people’s livelihoods.

“The funds generated through this auction will be transferred into the Game Product Trust Fund to be reinvested in the conservation of Namibia’s wild animals, including in community conservancies.

“Particularly the funds will be used for human-wildlife conflict management, and wildlife management among others.’’

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Mohammed: arrested by the police in Ogun with AK-47 rifle 49 mins ago

    Police nab suspected kidnapper with Ak-47 rifle inside Ogun forest
    File: Gunmen: abduct ex-councilor's wife, son in Zamfara 1 hour ago

    Gunmen abduct ex-councillor’s wife, 7-month-old son in Zamfara
    Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire: Tasks Nigerian Youths on Transformation of Food System 2 hours ago

    IYD: Orelope-Adefulire tasks youths on transformation of Nigeria’s food system
    Photos of Makeshift rooms of residents of Okwelle(Soku) waterfront community in Port Harcourt,the Rivers State capital that were gutted by early morning fire today, Wednesday, August 11. 2 hours ago

    Residents lament loses as fire razes waterfront community in P/Harcourt
    Lai Mohammed: says Nigerians not being used as guinea pigs for Moderna vaccine 4 hours ago

    Nigeria not a testing ground for Moderna vaccine – FG
    Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman 5 hours ago

    PDP stakeholders agree on early exit for Secondus
    NAF Alpha jets: bombards bandits' camps 5 hours ago

    Over 100 killed as NAF jets bomb bandits’ camps in Niger, Zamfara
    Governor Aminu Tambuwal 5 hours ago

    Why 24 family members died after meal in Sokoto – Commissioner