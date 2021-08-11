Nigerian govt announces plan to lift suspension on Twitter

Nigerian govt announces plan to lift suspension on Twitter

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 6:05 pm


TTwitter: Nigerian government to lift ban

Twitter: Nigerian government to lift ban

Nigerian Government on Wednesday said it is working to lift suspension on activities of Twitter following agreement that has been reached with the platform.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lal Mohammed said this while briefing correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mohammed said the conditions given to Twitter by Nigeria for resumptions of operations in the country have been accepted

The Minister said the areas still pending such as Twitter setting up an office and having Twitter staff of management cadre that will serve as the country representatives are still being discussed.

According to him, in the area of the Nigerian office, even though Twitter has agreed to the condition, it is, however, maintaining that the earliest it can establish it is 2022.

The Minister added that discussions with Twitter will be concluded within a few days or weeks as  the Federal Government’s committee negotiating with Twitter will meet soon to make recommendations.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Adams Oshiomhole 2 mins ago

    Oshiomhole speaks on APC leadership crisis, blasts Keyamo
    A cyber criminal 1 hour ago

    Germany arrests British embassy worker suspected of spying for Russia
    FCT Minister Malam Muahammad Bello 2 hours ago

    Abuja raids: NHRC, CSOs applaud judgment in favour of 6 women
    File: man in prison: Australian jailed for attempting to sell missile parts to North Korea 2 hours ago

    Kaduna man, Samaila Bala, remanded for impregnating disabled girl
    CECPC Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe conductinh the inauguration of APC Ward Congresses Appeal Committee at Buhari House, the APC National Secretariat on behalf of Governor Buni. 2 hours ago

    Ondo: APC insists Supreme Court judgment favoured Buni’s Caretaker Committee
    Elephants: Namibia to auction elephants 3 hours ago

    Namibia sells off 57 wild elephants, gains $400,000
    Mohammed: arrested by the police in Ogun with AK-47 rifle 4 hours ago

    Police nab suspected kidnapper with Ak-47 rifle inside Ogun forest
    File: Gunmen: abduct ex-councilor's wife, son in Zamfara 4 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct ex-councillor’s wife, 7-month-old son in Zamfara