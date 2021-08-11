Nigerian govt announces plan to lift suspension on Twitter

Nigerian Government on Wednesday said it is working to lift suspension on activities of Twitter following agreement that has been reached with the platform.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lal Mohammed said this while briefing correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mohammed said the conditions given to Twitter by Nigeria for resumptions of operations in the country have been accepted

The Minister said the areas still pending such as Twitter setting up an office and having Twitter staff of management cadre that will serve as the country representatives are still being discussed.

According to him, in the area of the Nigerian office, even though Twitter has agreed to the condition, it is, however, maintaining that the earliest it can establish it is 2022.

The Minister added that discussions with Twitter will be concluded within a few days or weeks as the Federal Government’s committee negotiating with Twitter will meet soon to make recommendations.