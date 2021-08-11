PDP stakeholders agree on early exit for Secondus

PDP stakeholders agree on early exit for Secondus

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 11:25 am


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

Richard Elesho

Crucial stakeholders in the main opposition party Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Tuesday resolved to give the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Seconds and his team a soft landing, through reduction of his tenure by two months.

The stakeholders made up of the PDP Governors Forum, Board of Trustees, BoT, former Governors Forum, the National Assembly Caucus, former Senators, former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly among others met and took the decision on Tuesday. The party’s Governors have earlier met on Monday.

Addressing newsmen at the end of their meeting which lasted for about two hours, Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said, all the issues would finally be resolved by NEC.

“This meeting has agreed that immediately the NEC should be convened for the party to constitute the National Convention planning committee and the National Convention should be held latest by the end of October.

“Also, the zoning committee for the party should also be constituted by the same NEC immediately. So we thank members of the National Committee for holding up. We thank them for their prayers and support. We also thank well-meaning Nigerians who have been waiting patiently for the resolution of these issues.

“The NEC of the party shall meet most likely next week and all the issues will be addressed. And that NEC will be convened by the Chairman of the party who is constitutionally endowed to do so.

“As party members of the BoT, members of the governors’ forum, members of former governors’ forum, former ministers, former Senators, former Presiding officer of the National Assembly and various stakeholders, we are very happy to announce that we have discussed all matters and we have resolved to continue to work as a united family,” Tambuwal said.

The NEC meeting would ratify the decisions reached at the Tuesday meeting.

Speaking during the opening session, Secondus expressed optimism that the party would overcome the challenges bedeviling it.

It would be recalled that the PDP has been enmeshed in internal crisis for some weeks. Seven members of the party’s National Working Committee resigned last week fueling fresh demand for Secondus resignation.

Protesters had besieged the Wadata Plaza Secretariat of PDP in the past few days to demand for resignation of Wike.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Lai Mohammed: says Nigerians not being used as guinea pigs for Moderna vaccine 1 hour ago

    Nigeria not a testing ground for Moderna vaccine – FG
    NAF Alpha jets: bombards bandits' camps 2 hours ago

    Over 100 killed as NAF jets bomb bandits’ camps in Niger, Zamfara
    Governor Aminu Tambuwal 2 hours ago

    Why 24 family members died after meal in Sokoto – Commissioner
    2 hours ago

    Agric, Tech Collaboration Between Nigeria, Vietnam Will Deepen Relationship – Osinbajo
    2 hours ago

    Dangote, Only Nigerian on Bloomberg’s Top Billionaires’ List
    Coronavirus testing: COVID-19 cases spike in Nigeria 2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records second highest number of daily infections in 6 months
    2 hours ago

    Where is Momoh Y. Obaro?
    Ms Damilola Adekoya alias Princess and Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha: Princess says Baba Ijesa defiled her foster daughter 2 hours ago

    Alleged defilement: Court adjourns Baba Ijesha’s trial