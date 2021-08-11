PDP stakeholders agree on early exit for Secondus

Richard Elesho

Crucial stakeholders in the main opposition party Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Tuesday resolved to give the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Seconds and his team a soft landing, through reduction of his tenure by two months.

The stakeholders made up of the PDP Governors Forum, Board of Trustees, BoT, former Governors Forum, the National Assembly Caucus, former Senators, former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly among others met and took the decision on Tuesday. The party’s Governors have earlier met on Monday.

Addressing newsmen at the end of their meeting which lasted for about two hours, Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said, all the issues would finally be resolved by NEC.

“This meeting has agreed that immediately the NEC should be convened for the party to constitute the National Convention planning committee and the National Convention should be held latest by the end of October.

“Also, the zoning committee for the party should also be constituted by the same NEC immediately. So we thank members of the National Committee for holding up. We thank them for their prayers and support. We also thank well-meaning Nigerians who have been waiting patiently for the resolution of these issues.

“The NEC of the party shall meet most likely next week and all the issues will be addressed. And that NEC will be convened by the Chairman of the party who is constitutionally endowed to do so.

“As party members of the BoT, members of the governors’ forum, members of former governors’ forum, former ministers, former Senators, former Presiding officer of the National Assembly and various stakeholders, we are very happy to announce that we have discussed all matters and we have resolved to continue to work as a united family,” Tambuwal said.

The NEC meeting would ratify the decisions reached at the Tuesday meeting.

Speaking during the opening session, Secondus expressed optimism that the party would overcome the challenges bedeviling it.

It would be recalled that the PDP has been enmeshed in internal crisis for some weeks. Seven members of the party’s National Working Committee resigned last week fueling fresh demand for Secondus resignation.

Protesters had besieged the Wadata Plaza Secretariat of PDP in the past few days to demand for resignation of Wike.